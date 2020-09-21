District 56 has announced on Facebook that the MS Bailey Child Development Center & Clinton High have covid infections with quarantines, not closures, being done at this time.
Letters are posted from Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.
District 56 announced Sunday night that a COVID-19 infection has been detected in the MS Bailey Child Development Center.
Monday morning, the district announced a person was found to have tested positive in connection with Clinton High School.
Neither school is being closed - that would take 10% of the school population to be infected.
Some children might need to be tested in order to return to schools, the announcements said.
“Although most children do not generally get severely ill with COVID-19, it is important that steps be taken to prevent further spread and ensure the safety of those who might be at risk of a serious infection,” a Sept. 20 letter said.
The letter says “a case of COVID-19 was identified in a person who may have been contagious with the virus while in MS Bailey.”
Some exposure to all students and staff may have occurred during “group settings,” the letter says. “Those exposed to COVID-19 can be infectious with the virus up to two days before they have symptoms,” the letter says. A similar letter was sent about CHS on Sept. 21.
Classes and "pods" are being quarantined, instead of closings.
District 56 advises MS Bailey parents and Clinton High parents about illness symptoms, what to do, and what the school will do. The district offers 5 days a week, in person instruction, and enrollment in the Laurens County Virtual Academy - Laurens County is listed by SC DHEC as a moderate-risk COVID-19 county.
By D56 Protocols, approved by the Board of Trustees, 10% of a school population infected will trigger a school closure.
