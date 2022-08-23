District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields has received Board of Trustees approval for a study of Clinton’s growth potential and what that might mean for local schools.
District 56 serves 2,765 students (day five count, 2022) in the Clinton, Joanna and Cross Hill communities. The Clinton City Council has heard a report that 941 houses, townhomes, and apartments are in the planning and/or construction phases now for the city. District 56 itself is undergoing a transition - the administration will move from the MS Bailey Municipal Center in Uptown Clinton to a renovated former church near Eastside Elementary School, on the Springdale Road by-pass.
At its Aug. 22 meeting, O’Shields asked the board to “allow me and my team to work on and create a long-range plan.”
He said the district does not want to be caught flat-footed when growth arrives.
O’Shields said a major component will be construction of a Career & Technology Center, somewhere in Laurens County, in conjunction with District 55. No money has been set aside, yet, and potential locations are tentative. The Laurens County public schools are some of the few in Upstate South Carolina without a careers-oriented, education center.
O’Shields added that the long-range planning would include new buildings and ramifications for the district’s existing buildings. He said the administrative team will study “the implications if development comes out way.” O’Shields said he wants completion of the study to be “one of my goals” as superintendent.
At its regular monthly board meeting, the trustees also dissolved the COVID Leave Bank, which allowed employees to take additional paid days in quarantine from the pandemic and allowed employees to “donate days” for COVID-related absences. The days-donations now will go to the district’s “regular leave bank,” the board was told. A report said 113 employees had joined the COVID Leave Bank.
The board heard reports on the start of school, bus routes, summer feeding programs, finances for one month of the current fiscal year, behavioral health initiatives for the district and project Handle With Care, a partnership with law enforcement; and the James Patterson and Scholastic Book Clubs The United States of Readers program, which has accepted the MS Bailey Child Development Center and Joanna Woodson Elementary School.
The board approved two contracts for induction teachers, and agreed with an administration recommendation to report one breach of contract.
The board allowed Clinton Middle School to add a Character Education class, which already was in place but was inadvertently left off a previous course list for board approval. Board Member Keith Richardson voted “no” because he was not satisfied with answers to his question, “Does this class teach responsibility? … Nobody takes responsibility anymore.”
Former Trustee Betsy McKinney addressed the board.
She called for history instruction about The American Revolution, particularly the role of South Carolina and The South in the war, as the 250th anniversary approaches in 2026. She also urged the board to reinstate the words “integrity” and”ethical” to its mission statement.
The next District 56 Board of Trustees meetings will be Sept. 26, Oct. 24, and Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Clinton High School Auditorium.
