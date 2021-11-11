The Laurens County School District 56 board of trustees met on Sept. 27 to review the performance of Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields.
The board reviewed the progress towards the goals approved by the board and the documentation provided by Dr. O’Shields related to his progress towards the goals of the board.
According to a letter to Dr. O’Shields from board chairman James Barton, “the board continues to be very satisfied with the leadership you are providing our school system.”
The board unanimously approved the extension of O’Shields’ employment agreement by two years, through June 30, 2024. The board also voted to increase O’Shields salary to $151,000, retroactive to July 1, 2021, and to increase his annuity contribution to 8 percent beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
“While we all acknowledge that the past year and a half have been unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes, the Board believes that you provided strong leadership in our schools and made good progress toward your goals,” said Barton in the letter to O’Shields. “The Board commends you for your visibility as the ‘face’ of the District during the COVID pandemic. We applaud you and your staff for your extraordinary efforts to keep our children in school face-to-face as much as possible during the school year, despite dealing with increasing COVID cases and quarantines.”
The board met with O’Shields in their October meeting to discuss goals for this school year. The board believes the focus should be on student achievement, ensuring COVID protocols remain appropriate, construction of a new district office, staff morale and extracurricular activities outside of the sports arena.
“Thank you for your dedicated leadership and commitment to our schools and community,” said Barton in the letter to O’Shields. “You have put together a top-notch staff that is second-to-none. The Board is eager to work with you as we continue to navigate our way through uncertain, though hopefully improving, times.
