The School District 56 Board of Trustees is asking state lawmakers to meet again and remove the handcuffs that prevent educators from requiring masks in schools.
State law ties the no-masks-in-schools mandate to school districts’ funding. Opponents say it removes an important mitigation tool to keep the potentially deadly COVID-19 Delta variant out of schools.
School Board Chairman Jim Barton and board member Keith Richardson voted “no” on the resolution, proposed by the SC School Boards Association. Richardson wondered if the resolution doesn’t make the board a “political” body, instead of an education board. Signing on to the resolution passed the board on a 4-2 vote (one seat will be filled by a special election Oct. 5).
The resolution says, in part, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all students (ages 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
However, Proviso 1.108 of the state budget passed in June makes it illegal for a school district in South Carolina to require masking - some districts have defied the order and it has been challenged in court.
As of Sept. 21, South Carolina has/has had 832,466 Covid infections. For a time, in the beginning, businesses were closed to prevent close contact, but all these provisions have been repealed. The State Department of Education, which runs the state’s buses, re-issued a masking requirement on transportation.
The resolution says, in part, “Local school boards and superintendent, who ultimately bear the responsibility for the well-being of students and staff need flexibility - not limitations - when carefully weighing health and safety guidance at the local, state and federal levels to make decisions for the students and staff in their communities. ... mitigation measures are vitally important to maintain in-person, full time education to ensure students do not fall behind scholastically or socially.”
There is nothing in state law or in the budget proviso that prevents VOLUNTARY wearing of masks in schools. So far this school year that began in August, 368 students and staff in District 56 have been Covid infected – quarantines have affected 1,027 students. The district has contact-tracing protocols in effect to determine when students are quarantined.
Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said the resolution does not carry any weight in law – it is a request, for lawmakers to reconvene, and reconsider. The State Senate recently announced it is not going to reconvene.
District officials and local lawmakers can discuss the matter face to face in November where the district sponsors its annual legislative meeting. Copies of the Sept. 27 resolution will be forwarded to lawmakers that serve constituents in District 56 – Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill in Laurens County.
Also at its regular monthly meeting, the District 56 Board of Trustees unanimously gave O’Shields, a Clinton High School graduate and former district principal, a vote of confidence. His contract is being extended for 2 years at a salary of $151,000/annual. The board presented O’Shields his annual evaluation in closed session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.