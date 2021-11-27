A District 56 Board of Trustees member said Monday he and the district are proud of students who have “come to school for more than just going to class” and have represented Clinton High School at the highest levels.
Retired Coach Keith Richardson said “it struck a nerve with me” when Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields pointed out recently that 75% of local middle and high school students are involved in extra-curricular activities.
Richardson said that is an important connection to the schools. “The ACT testing service said in 1981 the only factor predicting success later in life is achievement in extra-curricular activities; grades and scores are not factors.”
The School Board recognized 3 groups:
-- The Devil Regiment Marching Band, qualifying for State Competition for the first time in 7 years;
-- The CHS Competitive Cheer Team, qualifying for the State Tournament in just its first full year of competition, and hosting the Upper State Qualifier at the Clinton High Gym; and
-- The CHS Girls Tennis Team, qualifying for the State Tournament and going three rounds deep in Upper State.
Also, Clinton High’s Varsity Football Team went 11-2 this season going three rounds deep in the Upper State AAA playoffs and the Junior Varsity Football Team was undefeated; the CHS Cross-country Teams both won Region Championships and Red Devil runner Elizabeth Reid is a State Top 10 finisher; and the CHS Volleyball Team qualified for the State Tournament.
Richardson said of extra-curricular participation, “It pays off. It is proven.”
O’Shields said he is especially proud of Competitive Cheer because, at state, they finished ahead of Lower Richland and Daniel, two teams that the football team encountered in the playoffs (football beat LR and lost to Daniel).
The School Board also heard an Eastside Elementary update from Tanya Wilson, principal. She addressed discipline and academic intervention, professional development, and closing the achievement gap.
O’Shields updated the board of the COGNIA virtual visit for reaccreditation - the district will learn in January if it gets another 5 years of accreditation. The Superintendent said, “We are in very good shape with the board. (Evaluators found) you are engaged, without micro-managing.”
The board received its financial report and an update on Covid response - it can spend ESSER III money from the federal government on pandemic responses.
Covid responses will undergo June and November reviews through 2023 to meet federal guidelines.
Board members also voted for Kim William-Carter to be the board vice-chair and Charles Stinson to be the board secretary. Board members were advised that by Dec. 1 there would be a list published of pre-holiday activities in the Clinton-Joanna schools.
