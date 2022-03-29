District 56 is seeing “more drama, more stuff, more agitation” on its middle school campus because of cell phones, or more broadly, WCMs (wireless communication devices), its superintendent says.
“Cell phones have changed the world, not always for the better,” said Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields on Monday, telling the board he is recommending a change in the cell phones policy adopted in 2019.
Instead of the current policy, phones for Kindergarten through 5th grade must be off and not visible during the school day, O’Shields wants the policy broadened to K - 8th grade.
He said Clinton High School is not seeing the disruption that Clinton Middle School is seeing because of phones at school, so the requirement is not being proposed for 9th - 12th grades.
Teachers can allow cell phones in class if they meet a standards-based lesson plan.
O’Shields said he expects “blow back” from parents and others who want to maintain constant contact with children during school time. He said he is sensitive to the fact that educators have to “work through issues” with students, but added, “We have to educate them, as well.”
The constant disruption of cell phones in class is making that increasingly difficult, he indicated. The District 56 Board of Trustees could change the cell phone policy as early as April 25.
District policy-changes require two readings and two affirmative motions and votes of the board; however, the board can opt to waive first reading of a policy-change if it wants to do so. Anyone who wants to comment on this policy-change, or on any issue in front of the board, has to register with the district prior to a meeting.
To deal with disruptions at the middle school level, O’Shields said he is open to almost anything, including school uniforms, an alternative school, and clear/see through book bags to prevent items, such as vapes, from coming into schools.
O’Shields said he is not yet ready to propose an out-right band on phones in schools; he indicated Florence 1 has taken that step.
In other business at the March 28 meeting, the board heard an update from MS Bailey Child Development Center Director Carol Anne Barnes, who said the 4K center has filled 73 of its 100 enrollment number. She said the 4K Art Show will be back this year, after Covid, on March 31 at the school. The center has successfully transitioned 81% of its students into Kindergarten, based on state standards.
The center has an after-school program with 20 students enrolled - “it allows them to decompress, that’s a long day for a 4 year old,” Barnes said.
The board approved 8 retirement resolutions. The district’s retirees’ recognition dinner is set for April 19, its first in three years because of Covid.
Trustees approved these hiring recommendations from the administration: 150 current teachers on continuing contracts to re-employ, 20 teachers on annual contracts to re-employ, 5 teachers on induction contracts to re-employ, 1 person on an administrative contract (other approved previously), 4 teachers on induction contracts, and 2 teachers on continuing contracts.
The board was told that on April 24, 581 District 56 students will be eligible to attend a Greenville Drive baseball game, based on meeting their reading goals.
The next regular board meetings will be April 25, May 23, and June 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Clinton High School auditorium.
