If he’d had a confetti cannon, certainly he would have fired it. School District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields was so proud of the district’s students, staff, and stakeholders that he could not contain his enthusiasm in a presentation Monday night to the school board.
In its re-accreditation, District 56 earned 333.23 points, out of a possible 400, and improved its standing from 300 points six years ago.
O’Shields told the Board of Trustees that the lead evaluator called them “an All-Star Board” based on their engagement, adding “it’s not always like that.” The re-accreditation process and announcement has been delayed, because of Covid; the review was conducted in November and the results were received in January.
A D56 presentation says the schools and administration have these Cognia Highlights:
“Commendation to Laurens 56 for their commitment to continuous improvement and the students they serve
“Impressed by the data-based decision-making culture established throughout Laurens 56
“Commendation for a proactive approach to stakeholder engagement in support of students’ college and career readiness.”
Evaluators were impressed, the board was told, by the D56 students’ willingness to give back based on the benefits provided by the supporting community, citing the fact that during the Covid pandemic they participated in schools-based food distributions.
One portion of the report says, “Important note that while the schools are frequent beneficiaries of community support, the system provides many opportunities for students to repay that generosity.”
In addition to the district as a whole receiving a stellar evaluation, the MS Bailey Child Development Center earned top marks on 377 of the 378 criteria used by its evaluators. It was a virtual observation, because of the pandemic, but evaluators could feel the center’s “positive culture,” said Carol Anne Barnes, director.
The accreditation means that MS Bailey is one the best 4K centers anywhere, the board was told.
Congnia evaluates more than 35,000 schools in more than 80 countries.
In other business from Monday night’s meeting, District 56 received a “clean” audit opinion relayed by Matt Phillips of McKinley, Cooper & Co., LLC. He said the independent auditors’ assessment is that the district has a “healthy and positive fund balance.”
The board approved a revised 2022-23 School Calendar, which adds a fall break in September and differs slightly from the School District 55 calendar; and approved the administration’s recommended hiring of these positions: 16 employees on administrative contracts, 1 employee each on induction and annual contracts, and 2 employees on continuing contracts.
