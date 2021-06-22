Students who build stuff at Clinton High School have added a Little Free Library, now installed at the Clinton Family YMCA, to their list of products. It’s easily accessible from YMCA Drive, and will be stocked by the community with books for children and adults.
It fits into the National YMCA’s Literacy theme for this year.
Builders are Zachary Dotson, Collin Stewart, Nick Hickum, AJ Maes, and Tim Donaldson, as John and John Michael Lapomarda set the post, and the builders at the dedication leveled the tin-roof structure.
Kathy Lapomarda, District 56 Literacy Specialist, said, “Welcome to the first District 56 and Clinton Y partnership. I want to thank Harold Nichols, for understanding and valuing the importance of literacy. As soon as I found out he was going to be CEO of the Y, I started asking him ‘can I put a little free library there’, and he welcomed it with open arms. I appreciate that and I appreciate working with you and look forward to collaborating with you on other projects.”
Nichols said signs will be placed so people can find the little free library.
