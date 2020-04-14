Chromebooks, mobile WiFi, paper packets, and teacher contacts are the way District 56 is keeping students connected to their schools in the era of the Coronavirus.
The district will have high-density WiFi set up in the back parking lots of Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School within the next 2 weeks. For students who cannot travel, buses will be equipped with WiFi and taken to designated spots for 2-hour intervals so the students and parents can get on-line. For students without internet or the ability to travel, paper packets are available at schools at designated times.
The district’s concern is next year - will the students progress enough to be able to do their next grade’s work having missed an entire 9-weeks academic period during a governor’s ordered shut down. District 56 has provided 100,841 meals – breakfast and lunch - during the shut down; last week was “spring break” for District 56 schools.
Public schools in South Carolina are closed until, at least, May 1 to slow down the spread of COVID-19, a fast-moving virus that attacks the human lungs. There have been 87 deaths with the virus in South Carolina, so far, in the last 2 months. It travels human to human by coughing or breathing, and can live for periods of time on many surfaces.
Most people survive, although not without much discomfort and possible hospitalization. One person in Clinton has died with the virus.
The District 56 Board of Trustees was briefed on the virus response Monday night during a tele-conference.
The board will meet again April 27, again likely via Facebook Live. The meeting-recording is on the District 56 Facebook site.
High school and middle school students have Chromebooks, the board was told, and 4-5th graders will have the personal computers this week.
The board passed an emergency resolution giving Chairman Jim Barton and Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields power to waive district policies in case of an emergency. Barton said he was not “entirely comfortable” with the power, but said he understands the reason for the districts to be able to “move fast” in emergency situations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.