Employees of School District 56, Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill, will see $500 in their pay between Thanksgiving and Christmas, as a thank you for their loyalty.
The district’s Board of Trustees approved the COVID-19-response-related bonus Monday night. “Sometimes a professional group of people deserves a pat on the back,” said Board Chairman Jim Barton.
A cost to the district was not stated.
The board also agreed to buy property adjacent to Clinton Middle School (the former Clinton High School on North Adair St.), but did not specify how much property would be bought; board member Tammy Stewart voted “no.”
The board’s regular October meeting was held Oct. 26 in the Clinton High School auditorium, with socially-distanced seating.
“We met today with principals ... it’s important because Covid is hanging around,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said. “People are tired, and although we are done with the virus, the virus is not done with us. It’s still out there, and we have to be mindful of it.”
O’Shields acknowledged there are knowledge deficits among the district’s students, from when schools were closed from mid-March through June, 2020, as the pandemic began. “MAP scores show it,” the superintendent said.
Teachers are working now to close those deficits, but the superintendent conceded that will not happen in the course of just one school year.
The financial report shows the district has a $2.075 million deficit - expenditures over revenues - because no tax money is coming in at this time. Last year’s figure was $1.8 million at this time - the difference can be explained by the fact that this year, the District 56 board has set aside $250,000 in local money for PPE and extra cleaning.
O’Shields said he and outgoing board member Dr. Patsy Sadler had a conversation about Sadler’s concerns for racial bias within the school district. That led to other conversations with community members, O’Shields said, and an understanding of their concerns. The district administration is planning a book study, and additional professional development is being considered to address potential bias issues, O’Shields said.
“We need to be mindful of people on the fringe (of society),” O’Shields said. “I do think we have work to do.”
Sadler and board member Edna McGee are leaving the board in January; they decided not to stand for re-election in Tuesday’s General Election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.