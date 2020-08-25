As COVID-19 continues to affect the opening of public schools on Sept. 8, it will be more important than ever for students to eat the breakfasts and lunches provided for them in schools, the District 56 Board of Education was told Monday night.
That’s because the District’s money/commodities from the federal Department of Agriculture depend on the meal program’s participation. The board was told as students eat their meals in classrooms, that participation might wane - potentially costing the high-poverty District 56 money.
“Many districts supplement their food service. We have an independent food service program,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said. “We are No. 1 or 2 in the state with the highest participation.”
In District 56, ALL STUDENTS are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches. Teachers eat breakfast free, and can buy lunch at an adult-portion price. Students buying a second entree, or a second slice of pizza, for instance, add to the food service participation numbers. The program that allows for these free meals runs out this year - Cindy Jacobs, child nutrition director, is running data to convince federal sources to renew District 56’s program.
There is no more “free and reduced” lunch program in District 56, where parents had to show their income before their children could afford a meal. If the program is not renewed, that “label” could be returning to schools. The District has to produce “proof of poverty” to the USDA, but not the families.
Jacobs worries that with COVID-19 restrictions, and students eating lunches in their rooms, participation in the federally-supported school meals program could appear to be declining.
She agreed with an assessment by board member Tammy Stewart that one of “the best things” parents could do for District 56 right now, is to have their children eat school meals.
Families signed up for the Laurens County Virtual Academy can pick up pre-packaged meals at Clinton High School and Joanna Woodson Elementary School (District 55, Laurens, has a similar meals-distribution system).
District 56 staff and volunteers packaged and distributed about 600,000 meals during the coronavirus shutdown and in the summer.
Public Schools were closed March 17 to slow down the spread of the fast-moving coronavirus. Gov. Henry McMaster said he wants the schools reopened by Sept. 8 with 5 days a week, in person instruction and a virtual option for families that want one. District 56 is complying with that request.
(The next scheduled meeting of the District 56 Board of Trustees will be Monday, Sept. 28, 7:30 pm in the media center of Clinton Middle School. These meetings are open to the public, with social distance seating; the district provides masks and hand sanitizer.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.