District 56 is transitioning from the completion of FY 19-20 - Year of the Coronavirus - to the commencement of FY 20-21 - Year of the Unknown.
“We have worked very hard. Now, we are working around the clock, meeting and talking (ending one year, planning the next). Our teachers have done the best they can - our parents have had to pick up and do a lot of the heavy lifting,” District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields told the Board of Trustees during a Tuesday evening meeting.
“We will look different in the fall. I appreciate that we have had this group of people in a district small enough to experience this (pandemic response) as close as possible.
“It’s just been what a small town should be about.”
The district has served 31,000 meals, breakfasts and lunches; and on Wednesday, it gave families bags of fresh fruits and vegetables to supplement their dinners.
One helping factor in the transition - District 56 is “fully hired” for the upcoming academic year.
Before the schools’ shutdown, high school students had chosen their electives; middle school students who didn’t have the chance to make choices are being contacted.
By June 4, all teachers should know the classes they will be instructing for Academic Year 20-21.
Meanwhile, the board will work on a budget - June 10 at Clinton High School, members will assemble in the professional development room for “social distancing” or will participate in a budget session on Facebook Live.
Right now, District 56 is $1 million to the good in its finances. It is seeing some savings in not using as much electricity, as when buildings are open. The district will have a chance to submit some of its COVID-18 expenses for reimbursement through the CARES Act.
Clinton High School’s Senior Night will be June 3, 7 pm in Wilder Stadium. Commencement will be June 4, 9 am in the stadium. June 22 will be the District 56 Board of Trustees’ next regularly scheduled, monthly meeting.
