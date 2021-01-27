District 56 is starting to figure out what the next school year will look like, with the first step being signing up children for kindergarten.
The “Ready, Set, Kindergarten” event will be a drive-through this year - as opposed to the tradition in-person fun, games and paperwork. Parents and guardians needing to enroll their child in 4K and 5K can do so Feb. 6, 9 - 11 a.m. at the bus parking ramp at Clinton High School. There will be “treats, books, and surprises,” the District 56 Board of Trustees was told at its Monday night meeting.
Postcards are going out to eligible parents and guardians, identified by pre-registration. The District 56 elementary schools have kindergarten, and the district operates the MS Bailey Child Development Center.
“We have started school again face to face,” said Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, about Monday’s re-start following three weeks of virtual instruction to combat the third surge of the COVID-19 illness; the pandemic has claimed 95 lives in Laurens County since March, 2020.
“We appreciate so much what our teachers did,” said board member Tammy Stewart, about converting from face to face to virtual instruction after Christmas and back again. “(That) Saturday afternoon, they turned it all around.”
District 56 students and staff have/have had 149 infections since school started back, Aug. 27.
In other business, the school board heard that the Red Devil Readiness tutoring program has earned a 97% overall pass rate for student-athletes of Clinton High School.
The district received an unmodified (“clean”) opinion on its 2020 audit; the school district has more than $76 million in assets, reported McKinley, Cooper & Co., LLC.
The board approved for use in appropriate grades the “Sex Can Wait,” abstinence-based curriculum as its Comprehensive Health Curriculum for all levels. Another amended 2021-22 Calendar was approved by the board (as dates continue to shift because of Covid). The board approved 3 policies related to teachers and staff taking leave.
Robin Morse, district safety officer, presented to the board the Act 256 - Fire and Safety Program Guidelines. This is a 2018 mandate of the state government, and it needs to be in place by July 2021. Inspections are done for fire and safety, people are designated for safety roles, the State Fire Marshal and State Department of Education conduct a review, and then people are trained.
Morse said the guidelines ensure the schools are safe.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. in the Clinton High School Auditorium.
