The District 56 Board of Trustees has set Sept. 8 as the first day of school, and has set aside $250,000 for COVID-19 related expenses in protective equipment/supplies and technology upgrades for the 2020-21 school year.
The action came Monday, after a July 13 meeting where the board set Aug. 24 as the first day of school. Later that week, Gov. Henry McMaster said he would prefer a Sept. 8 start date. He also decreed that all districts would have a 5-days-a-week, face-to-face instruction plan and a virtual learning option – those are the two options being offered District 56 parents. Enrollment for the Laurens County Virtual Academy for D56 students ends this Friday.
The district decided against a hybrid model – two days in-school and three days out-of-school/virtual, for instance. Recognizing that many District 56 families have poor internet access, the district will use part of the $250,000 to fund mobile hot spots – the State has $50 million to set up these hot spots, but Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said state official aren’t moving as fast as District 56 would like to do so.
“We’re not in a position to wait, one month out (from the first say of school),” O’Shields said.
Public education in South Carolina has $216.3 million in federal money and $222.7 million in state money, in addition to $16 million the governor announced Monday plus the $50 million for mobile hot spots, for its response to the COVID-19 global pandemic (source: State Rep. Josh Magnuson). On Tuesday in South Carolina, 56 additional deaths from the Coronavirus/COVID-19 were announced in South Carolina (1,203 total deaths – 17 in Laurens County).
Also on Monday, McMaster announced $32 million in federal money will establish a tuition grants program for students in private schools in South Carolina.
The governor’s announcement was not mentioned during the D56 Board’s called meeting, but it has drawn severe criticism among public education supporters in South Carolina. US Vice-President Mike Pence praised McMaster’s COVID-19 response in an appearance Tuesday; he is in SC to support a Republican Congressional candidate in Charleston.
O’Shields said the district will set up a way for parents enrolling their child(ren) in the virtual academy not to have to use all their minutes on attending school – it likely will be a $50 per month fee to the district for internet access. The district has to make sure the access provided complies with the federal Child Internet Protection Act, the superintendent said.
School starts for District 56 on Aug. 31 – Sept. 4 when 5K – 8th grade students participate in LEAP Days, small group instruction on the new policies for the school year, testing and remediation of what they did not learn in the cancelled 4th 9-weeks of the 2019-20 school year. Those days are mandated by Gov. McMaster. Middle and High School students must wear masks when in schools; masks are encouraged for elementary students.
The final day of school, and Clinton High School Commencement, will be June 18. “I worry about morale,” board member Tammy Stewart said. “I know how it is those last couple of weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.