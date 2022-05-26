District 56 parents will see their children start school on Aug. 1 in the 2023-24 school year, if a proposed new calendar receives one more positive vote by the district’s Board of Trustees.
The modified year-round calendar - it is not year-around school because it provides 8 weeks out of school in the summer - also is on track for approval by the District 55 board. District 56 officials told the school board Monday that day cares and other stakeholders had told them that was one thing they requested - that Districts 55 and 56 operate on the same calendar.
Dr. Brenda Schrantz, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said COVID-19 taught schools a lot of lessons, not the least of which is the fact that children are behind in their learning and likely cannot catch up unless a calendar is developed that gives them breaks between instruction time.
The proposed calendar does that - while it does shorten the summer from 11 weeks to 8 weeks, it also provides three times a year when schools are out for two consecutive weeks. During those out weeks, one week will be offered for what is known as Intercession - small group instruction time for students who are falling behind.
Board Member Charlie Stinson said that could be an incentive for his two boys. If they fall behind, their 2-week break becomes just a 1-week break.
Board Chairman Jim Barton was the only one of 7 members who voted “no.” He said older students work during the summer and expect to earn a certain amount of money for college or life after their school careers. Reducing the summer to 8 weeks reduces those earning, he said, perhaps to the point of not allowing students to have full opportunities after they graduate. Schrantz said the 3 2-week times-off during the school year also could be work time for older students.
“Business would be willing to train students if they knew they would have them for 2 weeks, 3 times a year,” she said.
The modified calendar is not in place yet. The board will make a final decision at its next meeting, the last Monday in June - there is no board meeting scheduled for July. The district invites public input between now and then, Schrantz said.
With a start date of Aug. 1 - July 6 for teachers - District 56 would have Clinton High School Commencement on May 31, in the 2023-24 school year.
The first parent-teacher conferences would occur on Aug. 31, and Schrantz said that is important.
After a month, teachers have a pretty good idea of the students who are struggling, she said, and they shouldn’t have to wait well into September to give that information to parents, face-to-face.
Schrantz said 2023-24 is going to be “the worst nightmare for the traditional calendar,” so that makes year after next thet best time to make a change that benefits students. Under a traditional calendar, in 2023-23, first semester is 81 days and second semester is 99 days. Students would high-stakes face End of Course testing for the first semester with just 81 days of in-class instruction, she said, and would be insufficient.
“This (2023-24) is the perfect year to change,” Schrantz told the District 56 board. The calendar is on the district’s Facebook page for people to view and make comments.
