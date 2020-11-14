Clinton Middle and Clinton High School will transition to e-learning on Monday, November 16, and continue through the Thanksgiving Break. Face-to-face instruction will resume on Monday, November 30.
Face-to-face instruction at MS Bailey, Clinton Elementary, Eastside Elementary, and Joanna-Woodson Elementary will continue with no changes.
District 56 officials say that the change is occurring because the number of quarantine cases, not actual confirmed Covid cases, are very high. A smaller number of actual cases have had a very large ripple effect at both schools, especially in certain classes and after school activities.
This change will not affect virtual middle and high school students.
The middle and high schools and district office will continue to be open during this time and teachers will maintain regular e-learning hours from 9:00 - 11:00 AM and 1:00 - 3:00 PM each school day from now until the Thanksgiving Break.
