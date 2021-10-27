The District 56 Board of Trustees heard an “every right to be proud” presentation from Clinton High School and was told about accreditation during its meeting Monday night.
The meeting started with a few words from Chairman Jim Barton about former CHS student, AJ Gary.
Gary died recently of smoke inhalation because of a house fire on West Pitts Street in Clinton.
Gary is credited with saving his grandmother and grandfather from the burning house.
Barton said, “He was one of us and we are proud of him.”
Board Member Rhonda Gary did not attend the meeting; she is AJ Gary’s aunt and was with the family.
Dr. Martha Brothers, CHS Principal, provided the Clinton High update. She noted that Varsity Football has an 8-1 record, JV Football is undefeated, Varsity Volleyball played in the state playoffs, Girls Tennis advanced to the third round of the state playoffs, the Devil Regiment Band has qualified for this weekend’s state tournament for the first time in seven years, and Competitive Cheer is going to host the regional championship.
But the biggest news was unveiled by Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, who announced that the CHS Boys and Girls Cross-country Teams are Region Champions.
For the girls, this is the first region title.
For the boys, this is the third region title in four years.
O’Shields said he has a unique appreciation for cross-country as his daughter ran it for CHS, and he added that this is a “historic” achievement for the girls team.
Brothers said Red Devil fans can expect more great things from female athletes - the school has instituted a regular weight-training regime for girls in the overall strengthening program. Brothers also listed the AVID curriculum framework, an emphasis on reading and a Book Buddy collaboration with elementary schools, work on the social and emotional needs of students and teachers and CARE Teams, a student advisory committee, a decline in out of school suspensions so students can continue to have “a safe place,” renovation of the media center, new decor in the cafeteria, and work toward a student lounge as current Red Devil achievements.
Dr. Brenda Schrantz, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, brought the board up to date on COGNIA, the next 5-year accreditation.
She said between now and mid-November is definitely District 56’s time to put its best foot forward.
There will be two visits from accreditors through the same week. MS Bailey Child Development Center will be inspected Nov. 14 - 16; there will be 378 criteria evaluated.
The district’s accreditation will take place Nov. 14 - 18, focused on group meetings. Three very broad performance standards will be evaluated. O’Shields will receive an exit report Nov. 18, with the final report expected in late January, 2022.
O’Shields said the accreditation will tell the District, “where we are, why we are here, and how to get where we want to be; then, we can focus on a plan for our schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.