Between Covid staff shortages, weather delays and the challenges of making it through winter, School District 56 might be seeing a welcome break from pandemic absences and quarantining, its Superintendent has said.
“Things appear to be turning up in a good way,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields told the Board of Trustees Jan. 24. “Maybe, just maybe, the time away did what we wanted it to do.”
Attendance is up at Eastside Elementary, which had to close a day because of a staff shortage. Attendance is at its 4TH highest level at Clinton Elementary and Joanna Woodson, its 3rd highest level at MS Bailey and Clinton Middle, and its 5th highest level at Clinton High School, O’Shields said.
Apparently, that’s because District 56 took eLearning days when snow and ice hit Laurens County two weekends in a row. There was no local bad weather this past weekend, but there was snow and ice south and east of Columbia, including Myrtle Beach, from a nor’easter that is pounding New England.
O’Shields praised the district’s staff, “We have done an incredible job stitching together a product that defies description.”
The district learned last year how to work through eLearning, so instead of missed instruction because of weather, it is a simple matter to “switch over” to learning at home. Still, the superintendent said, “It’s been a tough month.”
Previously, the district’s highest Covid number for a 2-week period was 44 on Dec. 28 through Jan. 10 of last year. This year, the week of Jan. 10, District 56 reported 172 Covid cases.
The global pandemic which has sickened more than 1.3 million people in South Carolina alone (5 million total population) has entered its third year, with new Omicron variants.
Public schools are forbidden by state law from mandating masking among students and staff as a Covid-reduction measure. Masks can be required on buses as this is federal transportation.
O’Shields said the role of the school board in maintaining in-person instruction while still fighting Covid is “under-appreciated.”
He said, “Their only agenda is the betterment of the school district.”
The board also was told that, in this time before local taxes are collected and distributed, District 56 is running a $776,000 deficit; but last year at this time, it was $1.7 million because of unexpected and unbudgeted Covid expenses.
The board authorized a change in the leave and absences policy that changes from $15/day to $75/day the reimbursement for unused sick days (maximum accrual is 12). The board also authorized the administration to hire 6 teachers on induction contracts.
District 56 is having a hiring recruitment fair on Feb. 5 and 4K-5K registration on Feb. 12. The Clinton High Auditorium will play host to the State 4-H Pageant on Feb. 5.
The next District 56 board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium, with featured school Joanna Woodson Elementary.
