District 56 announced on Thursday they will resume with face-to-face instruction for the week of January 25 - 29.
"Case numbers remain higher than we prefer; however, we only have three staff cases at present," said District 56 in a release. "This is a good sign we can return face-to-face provided we exercise caution and remember to look out for each other."
District officials said they have increased the number of plexiglass shields and resupplied schools with needed PPE.
"We look forward to meeting our students live and in person next Monday."
