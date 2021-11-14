While there were issues to discuss, that was not the purpose Thursday of District 56’s invitation to dinner of the Laurens County Legislative Delegation.
Education is a people business, and the district wanted to say “thank you” to the people who provide the money to hire the people to educate the students. “We could have had a virtual meal, but that wouldn’t have been satisfying,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said of having a meeting during a continuing pandemic.
The district’s accreditation visits this coming week will be done virtually, so it’s the district’s challenge to give accreditors a feel for the schools and district while talking to them via computers. “We are very proud,” O’Shields said.
Members of the delegation – Sen. Danny Verdin and Reps. Stewart Jones and Mark Willis – were able to attend. Rep. Doug Gilliam, himself a veteran, was attending a Veteran’s Day event. It wasn’t a time for political speeches; it was time for the district to let the lawmakers know it appreciates their attention and assistance.
O’Shields said the district especially appreciates the lawmakers’ help with an issue of attracting mental health professionals to assist students and staff.
O’Shields said District 56 was one of 17 in the state to start back just after Labor Day, following Gov. Henry McMaster’s recommendation to get schools re-opened even with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing. “Everyone can agree children need to be educated,” O’Shields said.
Based on 2018-19 test scores, Clinton Elementary is named one of the best schools in the nation by the prestigious US News & World Report rankings. The district will participate in the Michelin STEM Challenge Dec. 9 -10 at Laurens District High School. “We celebrate each other,” O’Shields said.
“As long as students know they have someone in their corner, they will make it.”
The district’s priorities will include increasing dual enrollment, monitoring students for interventions, improving facilities, expanding social support for students and staff, and emphasizing the fine arts.
Board Member Kim Williams-Carter gave the delegation members the final word from District 56. “I spent some time recently at MS Bailey (Child Development Center). The students were engaged. That is sunshine.”
