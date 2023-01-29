To promote patriotism, the District 56 Board of Education has established a policy and amended another policy to be in compliance with state law.
Effective next month following the second of two required readings, the district will post “In God We Trust” in all schools and the two South Carolina mottos: Latin for “While I Breathe I Hope” and “Prepared in Mind & Resources.” United States and South Carolina flags must be flown at each school and placed within each school. Youth patriotic groups will be permitted to talk to students on designated days. The schools also have to observe Patriotism Week (the week of Nov. 11).
These policies were adopted on first reading by the board at its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
The policies comply with a provision of the United States Code of Laws, three provisions of the SC Codes of Laws, 1976 as amended; two additional provisions of the SC Code, and SC State Board of Education regulations.
Schools are required to observe:
-- Sept. 11 as Patriot Day;
-- Sept. 17 as signing of the United State Constitution Day;
-- Nov. 11 as Veterans Day; and
-- the week of Nov. 11 as Patriotism Week.
Schools and other government officials generally are closed for the late May remembrance of Memorial Day.
There is an opt-out for parents and guardians not to have their children participate in Veterans Day; but no opt-out for the others, include presentations of at least 10 minutes by “a youth patriotic society.” The groups have to give the principal 30 days written or verbal notice of their desire to speak to students.
The superintendent is charged with the responsibility of seeing to it that Constitution Day is observed by the district.
The policies adopted are titled “Patriotic Exercises” and “Flag/Motto Displays” - the flags policy updates an existing district policy dating from Nov. 23, 1987.
The policy does not specify youth patriotic groups allowed in the schools; however, a Times & Democrat, Orangeburg, newspaper article from July 2022 says this about the state law that makes this requirement, “The legislation identifies five acclaimed youth patriotic society organizations:
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
• Boys & Girls Clubs of America
• Boy Scouts of America
• Future Farmers of America
• Girls Scouts of America.
In other business, it was Board Appreciation Month, and distrct administrator Eddie Marshall read to the board the book, “Dare To Dream Big” and the district presented a board appreciation video. The district final audit - a “clean opinion” - was presented, and the board compiled with a federal requirement concerning information technology.
