District 56 teachers and staff, before spring break starts April 5, will receive a $750 bonus for working and teaching during the year-long COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said he verified with finance that it would not adversely affect the district’s operations, before making the recommendation Monday night.
The second bonus for District 56 employees was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees.
At the March 22 board meeting, Board Member Tammy Stewart said, “Where we were a year ago, and where we are now it’s amazing, a miracle, and sad and tragic. The things we have learned, we have learned through trial and error. We learned you can pull something together and make it work.”
Last year at Spring Break, schools shut down for the rest of the year because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The virus and the disease it can cause, COVID-19, have killed 9,055 people in South Carolina and 558,425 people in the United States (sources: SC DHEC and worldometer).
Carol Ann Barnes, director of the MS Bailey Child Development Center, explained how the virus has affected learning at the 4K school; and Dr. Brenda Schrantz, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, explained the new GOALS program for virtual learning in District 56 (enrollment deadline is March 29).
O’Shields saluted the Clinton High School Science Olympiad Team for bringing the State Title back to Clinton. Clinton Middle School competes this Saturday in an event that CMS/Bell St. Middle has dominated for the past 2 decades.
The board confirmed 165 continuing contracts, 17 annual contracts, 8 induction contracts, and 1 additional annual contract. The board authorized giving 3 portables from the rear of Bell St. school to a non-profit organization.
