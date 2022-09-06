Laurens County School District 56 defied national trends on state assessments with improved test scores on the latest SC READY and SC PASS results.
District 56 test scores exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
Dr. David O’Shields said, “We have worked incredibly hard as a team to coordinate curriculum and align professional development to best serve students’ needs. The results are promising, and I am most appreciative to the teachers, students, parents, and administrators for making the gains and working in a district where the experience truly matters.”
District 56 has made significant progress in increasing student achievement on last Spring’s SC READY and SC PASS assessments administered to students in grades 3 - 8.
Clinton Middle School has seen an increase in the number of students approaching, meeting, and exceeding state expectations in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science. Joanna Woodson has seen an increase in approaches, meets, ands exceeds in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science.
Clinton Elementary School has seen an increase in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science in approaching, meets, and exceeds. Eastside Elementary School has seen an increase in the number of students approaching, meeting, and exceeding state expectations in English Language Arts and Mathematics.
Laurens District 56 celebrated several grade levels who met or exceeded state percentages in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science.
Dr. Brenda Schrantz stated, “through our commitment to ‘Love, Learn, and Lead,’ District 56 is excited about the 2022-2023 school year and the many successes to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.