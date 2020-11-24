The District 56 Board of Education said “thank you” to two long-serving members - Edna McGee, 32 years, and Dr. Patsy Sadler, 18 years - at Monday night’s meeting.
They are retiring from the school board. Swearing in for their replacements, Rhonda Gary and Charles Stinson, will be conducted on Dec. 3 at a called board meeting.
“We should be thankful,” said Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, four days before Thanksgiving, “and commend their service. They have years of devotion, they have worked cooperatively. They worked together in civic discourse.”
Each board members gave his and her personal reflections on McGee’s and Sadler’s service. O’Shields read framed commendations of service presented to both retiring members, and presented each with a gift. He bowed toward a large-screen TV where Sadler was attending the meeting in a virtual format, and stood socially distanced beside McGee as he made her presentation.
The board meets in the Clinton High School auditorium, where social-distance seating is available.
The board heard a presentation from Eastside Elementary School, by its principal Tanya Wilson with students Arohi Patel and Easton Fehr.
Wilson described using Google Meets and Google Classroom to provide instruction to 359 face to face students and 95 virtual students, in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The board was told that, despite the pandemic entering its 10th month, more District 56 students will be coming back into classrooms when the second semester starts Feb. 1. SC DHEC says there are 3,897 infections related to students and staff in South Carolina schools, since reopening in September.
District 56 parents were given the option recently of changing their child’s method of instruction, or keeping it the same as in the first semester. Many chose sending their child back to school for in-person instruction.
At the high school level, that will translate on Feb. 1 to a 68% face to face and 32% virtual ratio. Districts 56, Clinton, and 55, Laurens, offer virtual schooling through the Laurens County Virtual Academy.
Another thing that school districts have to consider now is how much to count End of Course testing in a student’s final grade. It counts 20%, per state law.
But districts have been granted an option related to the testing at the end of the 2021 school year. The tests were not given at the end of the 2020 school year, because schools were closed by a governor’s order - so, the tests counted 0% of a student’s grade. In 2019, pre-pandemic, it was 20% of the grade.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brenda Schrantz said the district wants the students to take the tests seriously. To that end, D56 will count the test grades as 10% of a student’s final grade.
She said 20% is “too much,” considering how much instruction students lost from March to June, 2020, and how much catching up they are having to do. Still, the test grades will reflect on the schools’ mandatory, federal-state-required report cards, so it will be stressed to students that doing well “still counts.”
The action did not require a Board vote. It is part of an administrative rule that governs testing.
Schrantz said 10 of the 12 districts in D56’s regional cohort are using the 10% grade - the two others are counting the test as a major test grade, not a more heavily weighted grade for students. Tests, projects and classroom work make up the bulk of students’ grades,
The District 56 board will not have a regular meeting in December. That sets the next board meeting for Jan. 25, 2021.
