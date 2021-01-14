Earlier today, LCSD56 met with the Laurens County COVID Task Force. As a result of that meeting, L56 will continue with virtual learning the week of January 18 - 22 and possibly the week of January 25 - 29.
"In an effort to present the current worst case scenario, I have listed both of the next two weeks for parents who need to provide or find day-care; however, we will re-evaluate next week about this time and if conditions warrant, we will make a decision to return to face-to-face the last week in January," said Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields. "But again, just to give the worst case situation, we will be virtual for the next two weeks but, should things turn around, we will make an announcement regarding the second week on Thursday, January 21, for the following week."
Extracurricular activities will continue, provided the district follows the DHEC or High School League guidelines for such activities.
"Please recognize we are together in this unfolding drama and we must work to make the best of difficult times," said O'Shields. "Virtual instruction is far better than where we once were with e-learning but not where we aim to be when we return to face-to-face."
