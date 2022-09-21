Laurens County School District 56 will host a Punt, Pass, and Kickoff for Math celebration at Wilder Stadium on Friday, September 23.
District 56 had 651 students in 4K - 5th grade complete the Punt, Pass, and Kickoff for Math Challenge.
On Sept. 23, the Clinton High School Red Devils will play the Thoroughbreds of South Aiken High School at 7:30pm. All participating students and parents will have the opportunity to form a tunnel before the game for the players to run through. Parents and students will need to be ready to enter the field at 7:15pm.
At halftime, the outside of the football field will be lined with students and their parents that have successfully completed the challenge and the students will be recognized.
Organizers will also recognize the school with the greatest percentage of students meeting the challenge with a trophy, sponsored by DreamBox.
DreamBox will also provide a gift card to one teacher at each school and the drawings for the gift cards will take place at halftime.
All students will be admitted free and the parents and other family members will need to purchase tickets. There will be a special section for the students and their parents to sit in the stands. Students will be provided a t-shirt to wear to the game.
