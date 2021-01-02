Laurens County School District 56 announced on Saturday night that all schools will operate virtually through January 18, 2021.
"Due to unexpectedly high numbers of Covid cases among district and school faculty and staff, we will be going virtual beginning Monday, January 4, 2021," said District 56 in a release. "We will be on the virtual schedule through the Monday of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday or for the next two weeks. The District Office and schools will be staffed even though classes will be Virtual. Should you have a specific school-related question, do not hesitate to contact the district office or schools."
"Earlier this evening, I met virtually with district and school staff and the numbers of employees sick, isolated or quarantined are beyond our ability to safely run schools," said Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields. "Unfortunately, numbers in the state, county, and district are far, far more than they were when we opened in September. I've monitored the numbers since we've gotten out for the holidays and the Covid impact in L56 is definitely elevated."
All scheduled school activities, athletics, and other extracurricular activities will continue as planned.
