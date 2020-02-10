Dr. Ameca Thomas, who will succeed Dr. Stephen Peters as Superintendent of Laurens County School District 55 on July 1, has agreed to a 3-year contract at an annual salary of $142,000.
After an executive session of about 45 minutes, the school board voted unanimously to “execute employment with Dr. Thomas, at a special meeting of the board Monday night.
Not present was Mark Earle, who has resigned his position on the board. According to board chairman Robby Bell, Earle cited no reason in his letter of resignation.
Earle won election to the board on November 6, 2018, receiving 846 votes to 482 for Steve Cole. He represented Seat 4. Earle teaches at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville and lives in Hickory Tavern.
A special election to replace Earle will cost the school board approximately $3,000, Bell said. The filing opens Saturday, February 28 at noon and ends on Monday, March 9, at noon. The special election will take place on Tuesday, April 28, and a runoff, if necessary, will be Tuesday, May 12. Open precincts will be Hickory Tavern, Princeton, Trinity Ridge and Greenpond.
