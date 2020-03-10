Laurens County School District 55 celebrated National Montessori Education Week during February 23-29. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a proclamation in honor of the week and encouraged all South Carolinians to recognize Montessori schools and educators for their contributions to students in the Palmetto State.
LCSD 55 has been recognized as a leader in Montessori education in South Carolina. The district currently offers Montessori for students in grades 3K through 8.
Developed by Dr. Maria Montessori more than 100 years ago, the Montessori approach includes multi-age groupings, a rich and extensive curriculum implemented with hands-on materials and cross-discipline learning.
“Montessori education is built on solid academic skills and knowledge. It is also strengthened by social flexibility, independence, emotional health and self-confidence,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.
During National Montessori Education Week schools throughout LCSD 55 hosted parent and community drop-ins to highlight program activities. Principals, Montessori teachers and assistants participated in a reception at the district office and heard from guest speaker Barbara Erwin of Lander University.
A highlight of the week for all Montessori students was a visit to the district office on February 26 where they enjoyed an interactive “edu-concert” with Rhythm Moves presented by founder Daniel Scruggs. Rhythm Moves is a music and cultural education program featuring rare musical instruments from throughout the world. Rhythm Moves believes in and aspires to be a lifelong student of the Montessori Method of learning and education. It is based in Charleston.
