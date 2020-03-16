As a result of schools closing in response to Governor Henry McMasters’ plans for dealing with COVID-19, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has planned for learning to continue while students are at home.
LCSD 55 schools will be closed at least through March 31, 2020. LCSD 55 has developed learning packets and online learning activities to keep students on schedule and on task during these unique times.
Online active learning journeys are available on any device and will provide children with a number of learning experiences each day. The students will be able to go on virtual field trips, meet best-selling authors, or dig deeper into a variety of topics. All students are encouraged to do their 30 for 30 reading daily.
Students in grades PK-5 will have packets available for pickup at each school on Tuesday, March 17, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. In addition, these packets will be available on the district website at https://www.laurens55.org/ under theLearning Packets link.
Students in grades 6-7 can go to their middle school on Tuesday, March 17, to check out a Chromebook for eLearning between the hours 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. For students who do not have WiFi access, packets will be available for pickup from the school.
Students in grades 8-12 should already have their Chromebooks with them at home. If students need any items from their lockers, they can go to their schools on Tuesday, March 17, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. to get any of their personal materials.
For eLearning in grades 6-12 (and grades K-5 for those students who have personal devices and access to WiFi) students will need to go to https://clever.com/. If a child has never logged into this system, they will have to select their school. The students will then be prompted to enter their district username and password. Once students are logged in, they will need to click on Edmentum-Courseware. If students do not know their username or password, please call your child’s school to get that information.
Teachers will be offering assistance to students during virtual office hours from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and anytime via email.
If you are unable to pick up your packets or device, please contact the school to schedule a time to get your materials or email tlsupport@laurens55.org. If you have any other questions about our at-home learning plans, email tlsupport@laurens55.org, and we will answer you in a timely manner. For technical support, please contact support@laurens55.org.
