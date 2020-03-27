In response to the March 24th announcement by Governor Henry McMaster that all South Carolina schools are to remain closed through April 30, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will provide additional learning packets for students. Chromebooks will also be provided for students in grades three through five.
Parents/guardians can receive the learning packets from their child’s school on Wednesday, April 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. In order to minimize person-to-person contact and to follow the guidelines established by health officials, the packets – and Chromebooks for students in grades three through five – will be distributed through a traffic line process at each school.
Everyone visiting the school for materials pickup is asked to stay inside their vehicle. School personnel will pass the materials through the vehicle window. Parents/guardians not able to participate in the materials pickup on April 1 should contact their child’s school to schedule an alternate time.
Parents/guardians are asked to also turn in any of their child's work that is already completed on April 1. School personnel will be collecting completed work as they distribute the new packet.
Students not using paper learning packets, should continue with the online eLearning procedures previously established for them. Many teachers are providing online lessons and virtual classroom experiences.
All students are also asked to complete their 30 for 30 daily reading.
There will be no student assignments during the week of Spring Break scheduled for April 6-10.
“We hope students and parents are able to rest and refresh during Spring Break,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “Hopefully, families will be able to enjoy authentic learning experiences and family reading time.”
Dr. Stephen Peters, Superintendent, said, “I appreciate the commitment, teamwork, and efforts of our students, parents, and staff as we get through this time.” Peters noted, “Please remember that during these times we cannot expect perfection, but are hopeful that we are continuing to make progress.”
Updates, information, and learning resources are available on the district website at www.laurens55.org.
