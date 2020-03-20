Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Administration, along with Student Nutrition Services, has found a way to get meals to students through bus stop deliveries.
The updated system for delivering meals to any child under the age of 18 began on Thursday, March 19, 2020, and will continue until students return to school. Lunch and the next day’s breakfast can be picked up at one time at any school location between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Meals will also be available at selected bus stops throughout LCSD 55.
The times and locations for meal pick-up are provided below (or on our website at laurens55.org) and will operate Monday – Friday based on the approved school calendar.
Lunch and next day’s breakfast can be picked up at any school location between 11am-12pm.
Bus Meal Delivery
School
Street Names/Locations
Times
Ford Elementary School
Conway Avenue
10:30 - 10:45
(Bus 1)
Laurens Villa
10:50 - 11:00
Angel Court/Old Airport Rd.
11:05 - 11:15
Rocky Springs/Curry Rd. Intersection
11:20 - 11:30
Dragon Trail
11:35 - 11:45
Harden Rd./Pioneer Park
11:55 - 12:05
Sandy Springs Fire Dept.
12:10 - 12:20
Ford Elementary Enoree/Ora
Brown’s Mobile Home Park
10:30 - 10:45
(Bus 2)
Poplar Springs Church Parking lot
10:50 - 11:00
Quiet Circle
11:05 - 11:15
Lanford Baptist
11:30 - 11:45
Beaverdam Church Parking Lot
11:55 - 12:05
Waterloo
Dillard Rd/ Shrine Club Rd.
10:30 - 10:45
Laurel Hill Baptist Church
10:55 - 11:10
Smith Village
11:20 - 11:30
Serene Street / Relax St.
11:40 - 11:55
Sulfur Springs
12:00 - 12:15
Waterloo Fire Department
12:20 - 12:30
Gray Court-Owings (Bus 1)
North Old Laurens Apts.
10:30 - 10:40
Carriage Farm/Curry Lake
10:45 - 11:00
Pleasantview
11:05 - 11:15
Spartan Rd Mobile Home Park
11:20 - 11:35
Georgia Rd.(Chicago Dr.)
11:40 - 11:50
Georgia Acres
11:55 - 12:05
SavWay (former GT’s Quick Stop)
12:15 - 12:20
Woodford Place Court off of Sweet Briar
12:25 - 12:35
Gray Court-Owings (Bus 2)
Bull Hill Road
10:30-10:40
Hearthstone Road
10:50-11:00
Gray Stone’s Estates Mobile Home Park
11:10-11:25
Friendship Baptist Church parking lot
11:30 - 11:40
101 Store/Bramlett Church Road
11:45 - 12:00
Laurens Elementary/Laurens Middle
Laurens Glen
10:30 - 10:45
Hilltop
10:50 - 11:05
BP Pilot Gas Station
Intersection of Hwy 14 and Ranch Rd.
11:10 - 11:25
Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Parking Lot
11:35 - 11:50
Gibbs Rd./Joy Drive
11:55 - 12:00
Boyd Road/Gibbs Road
12:05 - 12:10
Meadowbrook
12:20 - 12:30
Hickory Tavern
Rabun Rd./Kennedy Rd.
10:30 - 10:40
Simmons Rd./Lombarley Rd.
10:45 - 11:00
Pizza Oven
11:10 - 11:25
Wham Lawn Rd./Tractor Dr.
11:35 - 11:50
Princeton Baptist Church parking lot
12:10 - 12:30
E.B. Morse/
Sanders Middle School
Watson Street/Winette Road
10:30 - 10:45
Candra Dr./Foggie Estates
10:50 - 11:00
Woodberry St. -- Old Transmission Building
11:10 - 11:25
Dollar General (Maddens Station)
11:35 - 11:50
Chateau Arms
11:55 - 12:10
Pinehaven Pt. (London Rd./Queen St.)
12:15 - 12:30
Other Meal Pick-up Sites
All Laurens 55 Schools
Impact 2 Purpose
Laurens Community Center
YMCA
Hickory Tickory Tots
First Baptist Church
Bridging the Gap
Laurens Community Food Bank and Soup Kitchen
New Prospect Baptist Church
