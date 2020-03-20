School bus privatization would put severe strain on District 55 finances

 

Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Administration, along with Student Nutrition Services, has found a way to get meals to students through bus stop deliveries.

The updated system for delivering meals to any child under the age of 18 began on Thursday, March 19, 2020, and will continue until students return to school. Lunch and the next day’s breakfast can be picked up at one time at any school location between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Meals will also be available at selected bus stops throughout LCSD 55.

The times and locations for meal pick-up are provided below (or on our website at laurens55.org) and will operate Monday – Friday based on the approved school calendar.

Lunch and next day’s breakfast can be picked up at any school location between 11am-12pm.

Bus Meal Delivery 

School 

Street Names/Locations 

Times

Ford Elementary School 

Conway Avenue

10:30 - 10:45

(Bus 1) 

Laurens Villa 

10:50 - 11:00

 

Angel Court/Old Airport Rd.

11:05 - 11:15

 

Rocky Springs/Curry Rd. Intersection 

11:20 - 11:30

 

Dragon Trail

11:35 - 11:45

 

Harden Rd./Pioneer Park

11:55 - 12:05

 

Sandy Springs Fire Dept.

12:10 - 12:20

Ford Elementary  Enoree/Ora

Brown’s Mobile Home Park 

10:30 - 10:45

(Bus 2) 

Poplar Springs Church Parking lot

10:50 - 11:00

 

Quiet Circle

11:05 - 11:15

 

Lanford Baptist

11:30 - 11:45

 

Beaverdam Church Parking Lot

11:55 - 12:05

   

Waterloo

Dillard Rd/ Shrine Club Rd.

10:30 - 10:45

 

Laurel Hill Baptist Church 

10:55 - 11:10

 

Smith Village 

11:20 - 11:30

 

Serene Street / Relax St.

11:40 - 11:55

 

Sulfur Springs 

12:00 - 12:15

 

Waterloo Fire Department 

12:20 - 12:30

 

 

Gray Court-Owings (Bus 1) 

North Old Laurens Apts.

10:30 - 10:40

 

Carriage Farm/Curry Lake 

10:45 - 11:00

 

Pleasantview 

11:05 - 11:15

 

Spartan Rd Mobile Home Park

11:20 - 11:35

 

Georgia Rd.(Chicago Dr.) 

11:40 - 11:50

 

Georgia Acres 

11:55 - 12:05

 

SavWay (former GT’s Quick Stop)

12:15 - 12:20

 

Woodford Place Court off of Sweet Briar

12:25 - 12:35

   

Gray Court-Owings (Bus 2)

Bull Hill Road

10:30-10:40

 

Hearthstone Road

10:50-11:00

 

Gray Stone’s Estates Mobile Home Park 

11:10-11:25

 

Friendship Baptist Church parking lot

11:30 - 11:40

 

101 Store/Bramlett Church Road 

11:45 - 12:00

   

Laurens Elementary/Laurens Middle  

Laurens Glen 

10:30 - 10:45

 

Hilltop 

10:50 - 11:05

 

BP Pilot Gas Station

Intersection of Hwy 14 and Ranch Rd. 

11:10 - 11:25

 

Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Parking Lot

11:35 - 11:50

 

Gibbs Rd./Joy Drive

11:55 - 12:00

 

Boyd Road/Gibbs Road 

12:05 - 12:10

 

Meadowbrook 

12:20 - 12:30

   

Hickory Tavern 

Rabun Rd./Kennedy Rd.

10:30 - 10:40

 

Simmons Rd./Lombarley Rd.

10:45 - 11:00

 

Pizza Oven 

11:10 - 11:25

 

Wham Lawn Rd./Tractor Dr. 

11:35 - 11:50

 

Princeton Baptist Church parking lot

12:10 - 12:30

   

E.B. Morse/

Sanders Middle School 

Watson Street/Winette Road

10:30 - 10:45

 

Candra Dr./Foggie Estates

10:50 - 11:00

 

Woodberry St. -- Old Transmission Building

11:10 - 11:25

 

Dollar General (Maddens Station)

11:35 - 11:50

 

Chateau Arms

11:55 - 12:10

 

Pinehaven Pt. (London Rd./Queen St.)

12:15 - 12:30

Other Meal Pick-up Sites

All Laurens 55 Schools

Impact 2 Purpose 

Laurens Community Center 

YMCA

Hickory Tickory Tots

First Baptist Church

Bridging the Gap

Laurens Community Food Bank and Soup Kitchen

New Prospect Baptist Church