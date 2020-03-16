Students in Laurens County School District #55 will be able to access free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals during the statewide school shutdown, which was ordered Sunday by Gov. Henry McMaster to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
This program will begin on Tuesday, March 17 and is currently set to continue through March 31. The program will follow the Monday - Friday school calendar.
Here's the preliminary list of locations and times where meals will be available
- Breakfast- 8:00-8:30, Lunch 11:00-12:00
- Hickory Tavern ES/MS
- Gray Court ES/MS
- Waterloo ES
- Ford ES
- Laurens ES
- EB Morse ES
- Sanders MS
- Laurens MS
- Laurens YMCA
- Breakfast- 7:30-8:30, Lunch 10:30-12:00
- Laurens District 55 HS
While schools are closed, nutritionally balanced meals following the USDA guidelines will be provided to all children aged 18 or younger regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin. This service is open to the general public; children are not required to be enrolled in Laurens County Schools to be eligible for this service. All meals will be served in the school’s car drop off line.
