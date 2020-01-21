United Way school supply drive, tax-free weekend begin Friday

 

Laurens County School District 55 Teacher of the Year, Savannah Campbell, is asking the community to help collect items for North Central High School (NCHS) in Kershaw County after a tornado ripped through the school on Saturday, January 11.

Several South Carolina Teachers of the Year and schools are participating in these relief efforts. The school was severely damaged, and reports say it will likely not be in use for the rest of the school year.

LCSD 55 will be collecting items through Friday, January 31. The short donation period is due to the students of NCHS already starting back to school in their makeshift spaces.

Donations can be dropped off at the LCSD 55 offices or the front desk of any LCSD 55 school.

Immediate Needs for Arts Program

  • 1.5-2 inch binders

  • 12 &24 inch rulers

  • 18x24 inch watercolor paper

  • acrylic paint

  • paintbrushes

  • paint palettes

  • paper cutter

  • pens- cutting mats pens

  • Sharpies- fine tip black

  • Sharpies- ultra-fine tip black

  • watercolor palettes

  • watercolor pencils

  • white glue

  • Xacto knives

Immediate Needs for Science Program

  • Periodic Tables for Wall

Immediate Needs for 40 Teachers

  • 3- Hole Punchers

  • 3-Ring Binders (mostly 1" Binders)

  • Air Fresheners

  • Chalk

  • Clorox Wipes

  • Crayons

  • Dry Erasers

  • Expo Markers- Black

  • Expo Markers- Colored

  • File Folders

  • Glue Sticks

  • Hand Sanitizer

  • Highlighters

  • Letter Envelopes

  • Manila Envelopes

  • Paper- chart paper

  • Paper- construction paper

  • Paper- copier paper

  • Paper- loose-leaf notebook

  • Pencil Sharpers

  • Pencils

  • Pencils- colored

  • Pens- black and blue

  • Pens- colored markers

  • Pens- Red pens

  • post-it notes

  • Posterboard/ notes

  • Powerstrips (Surge Protectors)

  • Scissors

  • Sharpies- black

  • Sharpies- colored

  • Sheet Protectors

  • Spiral notebooks

  • Stapler

  • Tape- Clear Tape

  • Tape Dispenser

  • Tissues