Laurens County School District 55 Teacher of the Year, Savannah Campbell, is asking the community to help collect items for North Central High School (NCHS) in Kershaw County after a tornado ripped through the school on Saturday, January 11.
Several South Carolina Teachers of the Year and schools are participating in these relief efforts. The school was severely damaged, and reports say it will likely not be in use for the rest of the school year.
LCSD 55 will be collecting items through Friday, January 31. The short donation period is due to the students of NCHS already starting back to school in their makeshift spaces.
Donations can be dropped off at the LCSD 55 offices or the front desk of any LCSD 55 school.
Immediate Needs for Arts Program
1.5-2 inch binders
12 &24 inch rulers
18x24 inch watercolor paper
acrylic paint
paintbrushes
paint palettes
paper cutter
pens- cutting mats pens
Sharpies- fine tip black
Sharpies- ultra-fine tip black
watercolor palettes
watercolor pencils
white glue
Xacto knives
Immediate Needs for Science Program
Periodic Tables for Wall
Immediate Needs for 40 Teachers
3- Hole Punchers
3-Ring Binders (mostly 1" Binders)
Air Fresheners
Chalk
Clorox Wipes
Crayons
Dry Erasers
Expo Markers- Black
Expo Markers- Colored
File Folders
Glue Sticks
Hand Sanitizer
Highlighters
Letter Envelopes
Manila Envelopes
Paper- chart paper
Paper- construction paper
Paper- copier paper
Paper- loose-leaf notebook
Pencil Sharpers
Pencils
Pencils- colored
Pens- black and blue
Pens- colored markers
Pens- Red pens
post-it notes
Posterboard/ notes
Powerstrips (Surge Protectors)
Scissors
Sharpies- black
Sharpies- colored
Sheet Protectors
Spiral notebooks
Stapler
Tape- Clear Tape
Tape Dispenser
Tissues
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.