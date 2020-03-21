Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters met with representatives from the faith-based community on Monday to discuss the impact of the current state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Community Pastoral Commission (CPC) has been meeting since local faith-based representatives were invited to participate in the annual “Principal for the Day” event sponsored by LCSD 55 in the fall of 2018.
“It is essential for us to maintain open lines of communication with the faith-based community because we share the same constituents," said Peters. "Our students and parents are members of their congregations. Therefore, our collaboration helps us meet the needs of our communities more efficiently and effectively.”
The meeting on Monday was an opportunity to keep the CPC representatives informed of the actions being taken by LCSD 55 to continue to support students, both educationally and nutritionally during the current hiatus from direct classroom instruction. Many of the churches and the Lakelands YMCA are now taking on the challenge of providing daycare for the numerous students whose parents still need to work.
“It’s important that their efforts are both managed and supported effectively," said Peters.
LCSD 55 will be providing meals at many of the locations, including the Laurens YMCA, at their request.
Another matter of concern discussed in the meeting was student access to WiFi for the completion of their school assignments during the closure. LCSD 55 will be providing information to parents regarding areas on school campuses where they can access the school WiFi from their automobiles. Members of the CPC indicated that they, too, had exterior locations where their WiFi might be accessed by students.
The CPC and LCSD 55 are committed to the continued support of learning and nutrition in the broader community. As the school closure continues, they expect to maintain open lines of communication and support the positive evolution of systems that meet the needs of their many common patrons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.