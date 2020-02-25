At Laurens County School District 55’s February board meeting on Monday night, Jim Lollis, the Chief Financial Officer, reported news of an improved position, and the President of the county’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter, Rev. David Kennedy, aired his grievances in remarks echoing his appearance at last week’s Laurens City Council meeting.
Lollis listed a balance with the treasurer of $11,826,988, revenues of $29,552,717, expenditures of $25,136,2505. Total tax collections are now at $6,229,620.
The LEAD (leadership, education and development) board of directors met on February 5. Lollis said the bonds LEAD oversees from past district construction will be paid off in 2030 and announced the resignation of Bill Stringer from the board, leaving its membership at the minimum allowed by law.
The following students were recognized as first place winners in the Michelin STEM competition:
Carter Medlin
3rd
Hickory Tavern School
Speed
Christian Hart
3rd
Hickory Tavern School
Speed
Liam Sheehy-Perry
3rd
Hickory Tavern School
Speed
Morgan Satterfield (Teacher)
3rd
Hickory Tavern School
Speed
Benjamin Quinn
3rd
Laurens Elementary School
Distance
William Hawkins
3rd
Laurens Elementary School
Distance
Kaylee Chambers
3rd
Laurens Elementary School
Distance
Adrienne Self
3rd
Laurens Elementary School
Distance
Claire Pratt (Teacher)
3rd
Laurens Elementary School
Distance
Elle Kirk
4th
Laurens Elementary School
Speed
Jiya Patel
4th
Laurens Elementary School
Speed
Payson Ramsey
4th
Laurens Elementary School
Speed
Azaria Johnson
4th
Laurens Elementary School
Speed
Melissa Rush (Teacher)
4th
Laurens Elementary School
Speed
Grayson Gansz
4th
E.B. Morse Elementary School
Distance
Laken Malone
4th
E.B. Morse Elementary School
Distance
Jade Colantuono
4th
E.B. Morse Elementary School
Distance
Alana Cauble
4th
E.B. Morse Elementary School
Distance
Nancy Cothran (Teacher)
4th
E.B. Morse Elementary School
Distance
Jasia Martinez-Gonzales
6th
Gray Court-Owings School
Catapult Distance
Antonio Ramirez-Prather
6th
Gray Court-Owings School
Catapult Distance
La'Treyious Thompson
6th
Gray Court-Owings School
Catapult Distance
Amy Adams (Teacher)
6th
Gray Court-Owings School
Catapult Distance
Parker Mahaffey
6th
Gray Court-Owings School
Catapult Accuracy
Aiden Ashmore
6th
Gray Court-Owings School
Catapult Accuracy
Amy Adams (Teacher)
6th
Gray Court-Owings School
Catapult Accuracy
The following students were recognized as South Carolina Junior Scholars:
Catalina Helton - Hickory Tavern School
Gabriella Helton - Hickory Tavern School
Robert Simmonds - Hickory Tavern School
Danielle Vinson - Hickory Tavern School
Shalyn Hampton - Laurens Middle School
Emma Liner - Laurens Middle School
Albert Baker - Sanders Middle School
Samuel Garrett - Sanders Middle School
Karlie Krueger - Sanders Middle School
Joseph Legette - Sanders Middle School
Jaiden Parson - Sanders Middle School
Melinda Porter - Sanders Middle School
Nearing the end of Black History Month, Kennedy dwelled on the racism of the slavery era and Reconstruction. He recited a list of lurid indignities on men, women and children that included, he said, systematic rape and lynch mobs.
Kennedy also listed what he perceived to be the modern offenses of hate groups and white nationalists, in whose number he included the Tea Party, which he said existed to “attack progress.”
Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters was cited by Kennedy as an example of a man who was resented by such groups because he was an articulate black man in that position.
Referring to the NAACP, Kennedy said, “We’re coming at you if you cut the fool.”
