District 55 school board trustees recognized

 

At Laurens County School District 55’s February board meeting on Monday night, Jim Lollis, the Chief Financial Officer, reported news of an improved position, and the President of the county’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter, Rev. David Kennedy, aired his grievances in remarks echoing his appearance at last week’s Laurens City Council meeting.

Lollis listed a balance with the treasurer of $11,826,988, revenues of $29,552,717, expenditures of $25,136,2505. Total tax collections are now at $6,229,620.

The LEAD (leadership, education and development) board of directors met on February 5. Lollis said the bonds LEAD oversees from past district construction will be paid off in 2030 and announced the resignation of Bill Stringer from the board, leaving its membership at the minimum allowed by law.

The following students were recognized as first place winners in the Michelin STEM competition:

Carter Medlin

3rd

Hickory Tavern School

Speed

 

Christian Hart

3rd

Hickory Tavern School

Speed

 

Liam Sheehy-Perry

3rd

Hickory Tavern School

Speed

 

Morgan Satterfield (Teacher) 

3rd

Hickory Tavern School

Speed

 

Benjamin Quinn

3rd

Laurens Elementary School

Distance

 

William Hawkins

3rd

Laurens Elementary School

Distance

 

Kaylee Chambers

3rd

Laurens Elementary School

Distance

 

Adrienne Self

3rd

Laurens Elementary School

Distance

 

Claire Pratt (Teacher)

3rd

Laurens Elementary School

Distance

 

Elle Kirk

4th

Laurens Elementary School

Speed

 

Jiya Patel

4th

Laurens Elementary School

Speed

 

Payson Ramsey

4th

Laurens Elementary School

Speed

 

Azaria Johnson

4th

Laurens Elementary School

Speed

 

Melissa Rush (Teacher)

4th

Laurens Elementary School

Speed

 

Grayson Gansz

4th

E.B. Morse Elementary School

Distance

 

Laken Malone

4th

E.B. Morse Elementary School

Distance

 

Jade Colantuono

4th

E.B. Morse Elementary School

Distance

 

Alana Cauble

4th

E.B. Morse Elementary School

Distance

 

Nancy Cothran (Teacher)

4th

E.B. Morse Elementary School

Distance

 

Jasia Martinez-Gonzales

6th

Gray Court-Owings School

Catapult Distance

 

Antonio Ramirez-Prather

6th

Gray Court-Owings School

Catapult Distance

 

La'Treyious Thompson

6th

Gray Court-Owings School

Catapult Distance

 

Amy Adams (Teacher)

6th

Gray Court-Owings School

Catapult Distance

 

Parker Mahaffey

6th

Gray Court-Owings School

Catapult Accuracy

 

Aiden Ashmore

6th

Gray Court-Owings School

Catapult Accuracy

 

Amy Adams (Teacher)

6th

Gray Court-Owings School

Catapult Accuracy

 

The following students were recognized as South Carolina Junior Scholars:

Catalina Helton - Hickory Tavern School

Gabriella Helton - Hickory Tavern School

Robert Simmonds - Hickory Tavern School

Danielle Vinson - Hickory Tavern School

Shalyn Hampton - Laurens Middle School

Emma Liner - Laurens Middle School

Albert Baker - Sanders Middle School

Samuel Garrett - Sanders Middle School

Karlie Krueger - Sanders Middle School

Joseph Legette - Sanders Middle School

Jaiden Parson - Sanders Middle School

Melinda Porter - Sanders Middle School

Nearing the end of Black History Month, Kennedy dwelled on the racism of the slavery era and Reconstruction. He recited a list of lurid indignities on men, women and children that included, he said, systematic rape and lynch mobs.

Kennedy also listed what he perceived to be the modern offenses of hate groups and white nationalists, in whose number he included the Tea Party, which he said existed to “attack progress.”

Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters was cited by Kennedy as an example of a man who was resented by such groups because he was an articulate black man in that position.

Referring to the NAACP, Kennedy said, “We’re coming at you if you cut the fool.”

 