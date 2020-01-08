Laurens County School District 56 announced that 4K and 5K Registration for 2020-2021 will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Come between 9 and 11a.m. in the gym at Clinton High School to register, meet school and district staff, and enjoy fun activities with your child/children. For a 4-year-old to be eligible, he or she must turn four on or before September 1, 2020.
Bring a copy of your child's birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of residence. If applicable, also bring your child's Medicaid card, SNAP case number, and/or custody papers. If you are missing requested documents, come to registration anyway and get started with the registration process.
Parents of students currently enrolled at M. S. Bailey will not need to attend registration for 5-year-old kindergarten as those records will be sent to the appropriate elementary school in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.