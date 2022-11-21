This year, Laurens County Sheriff's Office will celebrate over two decades of their need-based Christmas sponsorship program, Christmas for Kids.
"Our mission is to make sure that families in need in Laurens County to be able to provide Christmas for their children," said Courtney Snow, coordinator of the Christmas for Kids program. "We don't want any child to wake up and not have anything on Christmas morning."
Snow does this by taking in applications and selecting families within the county to sponsor each holiday season.
This year, applications for the program's assistance can be found in the lobby of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. A family who is seeking assistance can expect to provide documentation of income and expenses for the family. Each family will also have to go through an interview process in which they will ask more specific details of their situation. From there, recipients of Christmas for Kids will be selected and contacted.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Snow recalls seeing many names repeat on the list. She said that receiving the program's assistance one year will not affect one's chances of receiving it in the future, giving the example of a grandparent who has custody of grandchildren.
"A lot of grandparents are on fixed income that won't change," Snow explained. "With their income not changing, they're going to struggle this time of year with bills and everything else, which gets more difficult when factoring Christmas in too."
The deadline to apply is Nov. 28. If a family finds themselves in an emergent situation after the deadline and would like to still seek assistance, they can contact Snow directly at 681-4509.
Already looking at the applications coming in for this year, Snow said she is pleased to see a differing array of names, hopefully indicating some people seeing improvement in their situations.
The program typically supports approximately 300 children annually, aged newborn to 14 years old. This usually costs upwards of $20,000 after the donated toys are accounted for.
Jail-and-Bail, the Sheriff's Office's spring fundraiser, is traditionally the biggest contributor to the program's cost. Held annually, community members and leaders set themselves a "bond" or fundraising goal. Their families and friends will then donate until they reach their "bail." This past spring, the event raised almost $17,000.
Other well-known contributors are American Legion Post 25, Walmart and local churches. Snow says, though, that the support is so overwhelming that there are "too many to name."
In fact, on Nov. 17 of this year, Walmart Distribution made a large donation of four truckloads of clothing items. Snow said that she and the rest of her team are so thankful for the large donation but would still like to make known that the biggest items still needed after taking the trucks' inventory are boys' coats and socks and underwear of all sizes.
They also need help with older children, aged 12-14. They usually try to give these children small amount gift cards to fast food restaurants or Walmart, hygiene products, etc. Snow said that these children typically do not receive as much donation-wise as the younger children because they are not "easy" to shop for.
Community members who wish to donate to the cause can drop off all unwrapped donations to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office by Dec. 12. People may also stop by the sheriff's office to sponsor and do their own shopping for the child's Christmas, as long as they have those donations in by the same deadline of Dec. 12.
Snow says that the sponsorship program is a way that many of the sheriff's office employees find themselves getting involved with the program. Deputies will also go out shopping for gifts and then deliver their gifts along with all donated items closer to Christmas Day.
