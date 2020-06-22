Main Street Clinton hosted its annual Rhythm on the Rails event Friday and Saturday in downtown.
According to the manager of Main Street, Adele Alducin, the event went better than they expected.
Friday night featured Women Rock the Rails with performances by Griffin Faith and Brandi Colt Band. Amusement rides were running Friday night as well.
Saturday was packed with music, rides, BBQ, and a BMX Bike Expo. The BBQ contested ended when winners were announced at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The contest began Friday night, with 15 teams competing.
Also, on Saturday night, there were approximately 2,500 people at the Mothers Finest concert. The crowds on both Friday and Saturday were steady.
The City took extra measures to help with social distancing. They also had sanitizer stations located throughout the event. The community did their part as well by not moving tables and chairs but also not congregating in large groups.
