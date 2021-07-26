Main Street Laurens and the City of Laurens continues to collect awards and grants from Main Street SC with two big announcements in the past week.
As a part of Main Street SC’s annual Main Street Inspiration Awards, Main Street Laurens received the Excellence on Main Street Award for the City of Laurens’ Back Street Park.
After the City of Laurens demolished a dilapidated building at the prominent downtown intersection of Main and Harper streets, it found that the property was too small for new development. The Main Street Laurens design team proposed using the site as a pocket park and worked with the city to install swings as well as tables that restaurants could use as outdoor seating.
The new park remained too exposed to the intersection, however, and initially received little use. The city upgraded the facility with fencing made of brick and wrought iron, enhanced its landscaping and added lamps. It also added new benches, many of which were donated, and a refurbished fountain, dating to 1911, which originally stood on the Laurens County courthouse grounds.
The park has become a catalyst for further improvements in the area, as work was recently completed at the adjacent parking lot/plaza, adding trees, curbing, lighting, electric car charging stations and a bike rack.
The park celebrates Back Street, a part of the downtown once filled with Black-owned businesses that has since disappeared. A city-established committee gathered the names of the historic business owners, which now appear on a marker at the park’s entrance to honor their role in the history of Laurens.
Last week, Main Street SC partnered with AARP-SC to award T.W.O. local Main Street programs with Vibrancy Grants to jump start placemaking projects that focus on creating public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone.
Main Street Walhalla and Main Street Laurens were each awarded $3,500.
Walhalla is installing a Shade Sail Pavilion along Main Street which will help activate underutilized greenspace for events. Laurens is developing a Downtown Pedestrian Plaza on its historic downtown square.
