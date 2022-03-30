Laurens District 55 superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored at the district’s board of trustees meeting on Monday night by BOLD Leadership Consultants for her leadership during the pandemic.
BOLD stands for Building Organizational Leadership & Development. The organization is based in Greenville, SC.
BOLD Leadership Consultants is a collaborative group of school leaders that successfully lead educational institutions aimed at ensuring students reach proficiency of academic content while learning how to think critically and creatively, collaborate and communicate effectively and adapt to challenges and complex problems.
Dr. Edward Anderson presented Thomas with a plaque in celebration of Women’s History Month.
“Our vision is to have bold leaders to impact every community,” said Anderson. “We commend you on your leadership during these uncertain times.”
