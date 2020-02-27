Palmetto Bone and Joint recently announced the addition of Dr. Samuel Davis, M.D., to its practice.
Dr. Davis is a native of South Carolina and grew up in the small town of Andrews. He was educated in the public school system of Williamsburg County, and upon graduating as Salutatorian of his class, went on to South Carolina State University where he received his degree, with honors (Summa Cum Laude), in biology.
He then went on to attend medical school at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, where he graduated in the top 10 percent of his class and served a term as President of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical honor society.
He successfully completed his Orthopaedic surgery residency at Duke University, and under the tutelage of some of the best spinal surgeons in the Southeast, was able to gain both significant skill in performing successful spinal surgery and a wealth of knowledge in caring for those patients post-operatively. He further fine-tuned his technical skills and added to his breadth of knowledge by completing a fellowship in spinal surgery at Emory University.
Dr. Davis has authored several book chapters and scholarly articles related to spinal surgery in addition to giving numerous presentations on various subjects related to his specialty. He is skilled in performing a variety of surgeries for disease processes of the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spines. He keeps up to date on the latest technologies that offer an opportunity to improve his patients’ outcomes and lives. Be it a cervical disc replacement or a minimally invasive lumbar fusion, he tailors his treatment plan to the individual patient to maximize their post-operative success.
Dr. Davis and his wife, Bianica, have two children, Samuel Lee and Heather Grace. He enjoys spending time with his family at home, church and outdoors. He is an avid hunter and also enjoys fishing, farming, gardening, beekeeping, golf and weight training.
Dr. Davis will bring the most cutting-edge and innovative spine care to the area, offering patients new options through the newly developed spine center. Dr. Davis will start seeing patients March 1 and is accepting appointments now.
