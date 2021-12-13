The Laurens County Library presents a special holiday Storytime for children of all ages and their caregivers on Tuesday, December 14 at 4 PM.
Dress in your favorite pajamas and visit the Laurens branch to enjoy hot chocolate, songs, and two delightful crafts. The highlight of the afternoon is a reading from Chris Van Allsburg’s Christmas Classic The Polar Express.
Registration for this event is encouraged but not required. For more information contact the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323 extension 221 or visit www.lcpl.org.
This event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.