A 26-year-old Joanna woman was been arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence in connection with the fatal crash on Charlottes Road on Friday, July1.
The crash occurred on Charlottes Road, near Flannel Road, approximately two miles west of Clinton around 1:20am.
Alyssa Yarborough was charged by the SC Highway Patrol with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.
According to the SCHP, a 2013 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Charlottes Road with three occupants in the vehicle. The Jeep Cherokee ran off the right side of the road, striking a culvert, overturning and then striking a utility pole, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
Yarborough was injured and transported to an area hospital. The front seat passenger, a 22-year-old male, was injured and transported to an area hospital.
The rear seat passenger was the fatality victim, said Bolt. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tony Eugene Turner, 38, of Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.