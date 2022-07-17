One person is dead after a single vehicle collision on US 25 at Hwy. 252, approximately 2 miles north of Ware Shoals, on Saturday night around 7:35pm.
According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the victim was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup north on US 25 by the exit ramp at Hwy 252. The driver ran off the right side of the road, up an embankment and into trees, said Miller.
There were no passengers in the truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said Miller.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Lukas Michael Welsch, 29, of Ware Shoals.
