One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 92, near Water Tank Rd, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.
The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 4:50pm, 2.1 miles east of Gray Court.
The driver of a 2003 Mazda minivan was traveling east on Hwy. 92 when they ran off the left side of the road, striking a ditch and a fence and overturning, said Miller.
There were no passengers in the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said Miller.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim.
