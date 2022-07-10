One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road on Saturday night around 7:45pm, according to Trooper Gary Miller.
The incident occurred just over one mile east of Ware Shoals.
The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet van was traveling east on Powerhouse Road, when they drove off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail, said Miller.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Miller.
The identity of the victim as not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
