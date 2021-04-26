Two people were injured on Sunday after a gas spill ignited flames during a traffic stop with Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies.
At approximately 5PM, an incident occurred in Hickory Tavern at the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road. Two Lauresn County Sheriff’s Office units were parked at this location when a motorcycle drove up and stopped. This motorcycle was believed to be involved in an attempted traffic stop moments earlier, but the driver had eluded law enforcement.
Deputies made contact with the driver, which resulted in two subjects being assisted off the motorcycle. The motorcycle tilted over and due to the bike having no gas cap, fuel spilled and erupted into flames. Deputies worked quickly to extinguish the fire.
The driver of the motorcycle was badly burned and flown to the Augusta Burn Center. The passenger suffered a burned foot.
