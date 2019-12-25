It was barely Christmas when a traffic accident took the life of a motorist on Interstate 385 near the 22-mile marker, which is in Laurens County near Fountain Inn.
According to a spokesperson for the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, Mario Korice Suber, 29, of Laurens died at the scene of blunt-force trauma. The Highway Patrol report did not identify the victim as the driver, reportedly because he was thrown from the vehicle and it landed on top of him.
The crash took place in the southbound lane at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol, who said it was still under investigation.
The vehicle, a 2003 GMC Yukon SUV, contained three other occupants when the driver lost control and the GMC ran off the left side of the road, overturned and rolled off the right side. None of the other occupants was injured or transported to the hospital.
The Christmas morning death was the 22nd to occur on the county’s roads in 2019 to date.
