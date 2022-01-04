The quick thinking of a neighbor helped minimize the fire damage to a home on Indian Mound Rd on Tuesday morning.
Laurens County firefighters were dispatched at 3:02am and when they arrived on scene, a neighbor was putting the fire out. "That saved the house," said Laurens County Fire Coordinator Greg Lindley.
The fire was completely extinguished within minutes after the fire department arrived, said Lindley. The house did have some fire and smoke damage.
The American Red Cross was notified to assist two occupants of the home.
Responding fire departments included Western Laurens FD, with backup from the Laurens County FD and the Ware Shoals Fire Department.
